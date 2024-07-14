Nvwm LLC Acquires 660 Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLMFree Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMLM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,631. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

