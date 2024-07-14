Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 7,304 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

