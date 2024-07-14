Nvwm LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.05. 2,013,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day moving average is $532.66. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.