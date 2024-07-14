Nvwm LLC Grows Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in monday.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.58. 508,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.26. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.44, a P/E/G ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $251.48.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

