Nvwm LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RSP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.53. 11,488,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

