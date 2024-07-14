Nvwm LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,437,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,224,000 after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $65,064,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,416,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 1,159,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,697. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

