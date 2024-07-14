Nvwm LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

