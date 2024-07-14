Nvwm LLC Sells 2,961 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,403,000. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,141 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,892,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,023,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after acquiring an additional 946,944 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

INDA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. 3,727,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.