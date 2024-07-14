Nvwm LLC Sells 700 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.31. 293,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,534. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $127.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

