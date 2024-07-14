NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.24.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

