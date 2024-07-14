Oasys Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $93.47 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasys has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04203871 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,248,427.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

