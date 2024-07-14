Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

