OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.88 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. OMG Network has a market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00043308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.