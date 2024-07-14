Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,509 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,195,176 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. 3,315,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.