Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,781 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 13.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

