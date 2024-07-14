Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.89. 312,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

