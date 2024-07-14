Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Popular by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Popular by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 708,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Popular by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Popular by 53.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Popular by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.09. 400,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,686. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

