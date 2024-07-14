Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 802,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

