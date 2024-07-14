Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after buying an additional 888,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,550,000 after purchasing an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,043,000 after purchasing an additional 504,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.