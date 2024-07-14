Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,895. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

