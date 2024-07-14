Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

AMP stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.27. The stock had a trading volume of 348,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,981. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

