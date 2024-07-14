Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,689 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after buying an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 851,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,856 shares of company stock valued at $254,291. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 1,742,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,736. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

