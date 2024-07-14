Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after buying an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,735,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
BURL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.45. 862,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.