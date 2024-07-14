Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $59,215,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 983,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,235. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $103.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.