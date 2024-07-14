Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.43. 700,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,739. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $149.01. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

