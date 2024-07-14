Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 2.5 %

ResMed stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.83. 753,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.72. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.