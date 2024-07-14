Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.7 %

MUSA stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $475.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $489.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.