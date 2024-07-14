Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Banco Santander by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 1,450,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

