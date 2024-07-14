Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.