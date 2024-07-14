Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,440 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJJ traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.30. 83,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,037. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

