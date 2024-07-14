Oppenheimer Raises CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Price Target to $20.00

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CALC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALC opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. CalciMedica has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson bought 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

