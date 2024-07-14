OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $4.52 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Trip.com Group accounts for about 3.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 433.6% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,659 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 2,694,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

