OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $3.43 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Progressive accounts for about 3.0% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.30. 2,315,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day moving average is $197.10.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.