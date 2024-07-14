Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Orca Energy Group Stock Performance
ORXGF stock remained flat at $2.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.
About Orca Energy Group
