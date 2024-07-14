Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.9 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 399,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,232.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after buying an additional 122,926 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

