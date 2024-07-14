Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.9 %
Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.37.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
