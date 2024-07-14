Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

OXIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($28.69) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.74) to GBX 2,750 ($35.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.56).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

OXIG opened at GBX 2,585 ($33.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,765 ($35.42). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,438.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,483.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,271.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 1,886.79%.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.