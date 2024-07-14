Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Reaches $117.34 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $117.34 million and $470,174.00 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001264 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

