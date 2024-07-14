Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Paymentus Price Performance

PAY stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

