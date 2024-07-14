PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $510.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

