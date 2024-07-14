PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.

PEP stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.27.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

