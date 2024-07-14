Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (STBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on July 16th

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

STBF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,037. Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09.

The Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (STBF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of short-term bonds, tilting towards investment-grade credit. The fund utilizes a value-oriented strategy, seeking total return from income and capital preservation.

