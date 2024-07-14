PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,783 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $115,157,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $2,468,879.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,157,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock valued at $959,881,905 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.