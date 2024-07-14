PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 1,177,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,266. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $144.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.59.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

