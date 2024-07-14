PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,031 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,641,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 49,752 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 729,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 567,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.