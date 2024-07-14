PFG Advisors Makes New $212,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

