PFG Advisors Purchases 223 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.15 and a 200-day moving average of $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

