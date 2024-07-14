PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

FREL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 164,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,464. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $980.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

