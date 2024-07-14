PFG Advisors Sells 124 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

