PFG Advisors Sells 945 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.36. 916,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

