Piper Sandler Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $635.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

ADBE opened at $559.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.66. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

